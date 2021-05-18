Zel Market Cap Tops $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.66 or 0.00564902 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.35 or 0.00203444 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.23 or 0.00261074 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015115 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004911 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

