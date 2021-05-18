Zel (ZEL) Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.68 or 0.00570958 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00202056 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.12 or 0.00256842 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014932 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005067 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000610 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

