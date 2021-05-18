Zenfuse Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a market cap of $8.26 million and approximately $288,560.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00101965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00022275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $637.57 or 0.01484871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00064119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00118925 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,324,523 coins. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

