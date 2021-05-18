Zenswap Network Token Price Down 93.3% Over Last Week (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a total market cap of $460,901.39 and approximately $2,159.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 93.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00096812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $576.99 or 0.01432994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00117188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00062204 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Coin Profile

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

