ZENZO (ZNZ) Trading Down 22.4% Over Last 7 Days

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, ZENZO has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for $0.0872 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $2,037.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00080810 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00083682 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.00332701 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000683 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00013111 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00040705 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000753 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

