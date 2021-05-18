Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.24.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $314,741.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,158.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $134,384.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,061.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,383 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,125,000 after purchasing an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after purchasing an additional 514,837 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 479,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

