Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Zoetis by 2.6% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 120,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $76,022,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 723,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.67.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $170.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $176.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.49 and its 200-day moving average is $161.93.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.