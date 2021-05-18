ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Sells $16,040,000.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Henry Schuck sold 262,665 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $12,558,013.65.

On Monday, March 15th, Henry Schuck sold 225,750 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $10,736,670.00.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.62. 1,793,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,537. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZI. Barclays increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 121.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $919,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

