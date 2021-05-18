ZPER (ZPR) Market Cap Reaches $1.16 Million

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ZPER has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $208.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00140305 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002985 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.98 or 0.00807363 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,334,288 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

