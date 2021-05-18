ZrCoin Achieves Market Cap of $981,846.75 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $981,846.75 and approximately $61,981.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00091185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00388022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.00227930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $530.44 or 0.01320946 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00046130 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

