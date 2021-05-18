Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Shares Up 8.1%

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF)’s share price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $362.00 and last traded at $362.00. 26,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,335% from the average session volume of 1,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.76.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZRSEF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $356.92 and its 200 day moving average is $363.95.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

