Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes $1.75 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $190,000.

ABNB stock opened at $132.50 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.03.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

