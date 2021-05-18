Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. Zynex has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.59 million, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zynex by 751.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,865,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,468 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zynex by 1,552.5% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,141 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynex in the 1st quarter worth about $3,408,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zynex by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zynex by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 163,460 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

