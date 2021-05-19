$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. eGain reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $51,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $101,270. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of eGain by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 516.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGAN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. 132,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,142. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $321.56 million, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

