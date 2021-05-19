-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SEMrush.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov acquired 13,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. SEMrush has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $21.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

