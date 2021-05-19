$0.20 EPS Expected for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.17. Kinder Morgan posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

KMI stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,713,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,760,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 369.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.68%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 38,279 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 30,223 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 85,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

