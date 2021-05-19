-$0.23 EPS Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.21). Berkeley Lights posted earnings of ($4.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

In other news, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,238,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $611,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 169,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,600.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,673 shares of company stock valued at $45,688,861 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 781.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,915,000 after acquiring an additional 266,882 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,137,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 25,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,696. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.98. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

