$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.31. Tivity Health posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of Tivity Health stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $24.55. 169,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,977. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in Tivity Health by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

