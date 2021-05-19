$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. Fastenal posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $54.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

