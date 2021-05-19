-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will report earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $9.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.