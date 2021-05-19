$0.69 EPS Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Apollo Global Management reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 341,463 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,958 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,190,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $58.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.85, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

