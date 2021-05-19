$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.81. Avient reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Avient by 6.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51,170 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Avient by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Avient by 5.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 285.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

AVNT stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $51.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,735. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38. Avient has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

