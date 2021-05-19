$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.75. Avnet posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 428.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVT. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $43.85. 16,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,939. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Avnet has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,007,686.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $442,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,280 shares of company stock worth $2,352,085 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth $270,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 25.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 78,397 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth $1,017,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

