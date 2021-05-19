0Chain Trading 41.7% Lower Over Last Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $30.77 million and $527,897.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00062207 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

