$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to report sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. PerkinElmer posted sales of $811.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,256,000 after acquiring an additional 55,597 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,691,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 67,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKI opened at $141.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $91.26 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.35 and its 200 day moving average is $137.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.