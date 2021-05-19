$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 14.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,340,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,425,000 after buying an additional 167,610 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 25,837 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at about $3,933,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 112,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air stock opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

