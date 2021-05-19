$1.30 EPS Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.33. Kemper reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:KMPR traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $76.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,920. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $85.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.78%.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

