$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.74. The Progressive posted earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.18. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $72.71 and a 12 month high of $107.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

