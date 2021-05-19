$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Posted by on May 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.74. The Progressive posted earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.18. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $72.71 and a 12 month high of $107.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.