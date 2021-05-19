$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $6.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

M&T Bank stock opened at $164.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.77 and a 200-day moving average of $140.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 31.3% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

