$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $6.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

MCHP stock opened at $142.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock worth $1,257,994 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.