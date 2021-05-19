$1.74 Million in Sales Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will announce sales of $1.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $2.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $7.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.38 million, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $8.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%.

ACRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 27,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $705,346.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,722.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,416 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $127,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,755 shares of company stock worth $2,366,481 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

