$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $8.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on SC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of SC opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

