112,245 Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 112,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sonos at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sonos by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,758 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 4,129.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,955 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth about $19,875,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 1,139.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 812,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,014,000 after acquiring an additional 747,312 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONO opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,086,324.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,875,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,468,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,318,884.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,494. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

