11,240 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Bought by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,253,000 after purchasing an additional 328,284 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 888,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after buying an additional 195,473 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBOE. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.31.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,707 shares of company stock worth $2,457,688 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $109.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $116.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

