$115.62 Million in Sales Expected for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will post sales of $115.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.16 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $72.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year sales of $464.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $446.30 million to $482.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $537.68 million, with estimates ranging from $507.08 million to $568.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of CPLG opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. CorePoint Lodging has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $595.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

