115,650 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Acquired by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 115,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,889,000 after acquiring an additional 80,655 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 78,468 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.06. 3,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,417. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $96.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.00.

