119,726 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Purchased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 119,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,782,000. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for 1.3% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI China ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $97.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.72.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.