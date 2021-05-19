$125.79 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to announce sales of $125.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.07 million and the lowest is $114.06 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $80.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $440.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $433.00 million to $449.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $638.18 million, with estimates ranging from $599.74 million to $678.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

CGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.50. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

