$149.75 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will announce sales of $149.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.73 million and the highest is $157.78 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $136.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $610.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $603.41 million to $617.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $657.03 million, with estimates ranging from $646.14 million to $667.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 1,114.9% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 595,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 546,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,651,000 after acquiring an additional 202,118 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 35.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 749,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 196,689 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $2,155,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 720.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 165,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

