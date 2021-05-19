$16.30 Million in Sales Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will report $16.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $17.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $65.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $66.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $60.80 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $61.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 18.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 49,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 214.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,047,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZWI opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.14. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

