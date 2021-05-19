$160.33 Million in Sales Expected for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will announce $160.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.21 million to $163.41 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $150.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $649.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $646.90 million to $653.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $695.35 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $706.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $118.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.42. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,257 shares of company stock worth $5,387,496 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

