16,000 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth $3,946,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.72.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

