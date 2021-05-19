1,665,694 Shares in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Acquired by Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,665,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,475,000. PureCycle Technologies comprises approximately 14.5% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Howard Hughes Medical Institute owned 1.41% of PureCycle Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000.

PCT opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10.

PCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

