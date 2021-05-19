$168.97 Million in Sales Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to announce $168.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.90 million. MongoDB reported sales of $130.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $758.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $755.00 million to $764.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $965.86 million, with estimates ranging from $917.91 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.69.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,185,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $4,090,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,416,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,894,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,456,718 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after acquiring an additional 360,503 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $1,964,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $270.02 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of -61.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.27 and its 200 day moving average is $321.82.

MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

