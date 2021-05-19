168,560 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 168,560 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pure Storage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $788,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $7,558,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Shares of PSTG opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.49 million. Analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.