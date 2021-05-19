$19.80 Million in Sales Expected for Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) to announce $19.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.20 million to $22.40 million. Colony Credit Real Estate reported sales of $24.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full-year sales of $84.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.40 million to $93.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $118.45 million, with estimates ranging from $110.60 million to $126.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Colony Credit Real Estate.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLNC. TheStreet raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Colony Credit Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLNC opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Colony Credit Real Estate has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is -111.11%.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

