1inch Achieves Market Cap of $536.08 Million (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 19th. One 1inch coin can now be bought for approximately $3.20 or 0.00008467 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 1inch has traded down 45.1% against the US dollar. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $536.08 million and approximately $400.79 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00068654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.63 or 0.01061208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00054193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00095700 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,288,972 coins. 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

1inch Coin Trading

