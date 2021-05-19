1irstcoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $50,668.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001647 BTC on exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $21.08 million and approximately $50,668.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000257 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00093749 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,222 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

