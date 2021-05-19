1MillionNFTs Price Down 43.5% Over Last Week (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 19th. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 43.5% lower against the dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for $2.92 or 0.00007840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $350,021.67 and $306,625.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00073869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.68 or 0.00324394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00195801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.51 or 0.01146441 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00038104 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

