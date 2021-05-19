$2.90 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $11.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $98.90 on Wednesday. CSX has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

